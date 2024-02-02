Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Forward Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $43.72 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

