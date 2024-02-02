Jump Financial LLC Purchases 10,325 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 615.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $159.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.81 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

