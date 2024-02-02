Jump Financial LLC Purchases 187,460 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 668.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 187,460 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

