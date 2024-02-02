Jump Financial LLC Purchases 19,485 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,485 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.06.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

