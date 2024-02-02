Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 275.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after purchasing an additional 466,069 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after purchasing an additional 263,944 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $433.53 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $439.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

