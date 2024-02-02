Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,051 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $461.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.52 and a 200 day moving average of $422.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

