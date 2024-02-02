Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,076 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.