Jump Financial LLC Sells 15,251 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $193.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.63. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

