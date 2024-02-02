Jump Financial LLC Sells 22,491 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,491 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 60.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 52.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 206,561 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Teekay Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NYSE TNK opened at $60.74 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.22). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

