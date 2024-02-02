Jump Financial LLC Sells 23,365 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,365 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $188.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.27. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $601.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

