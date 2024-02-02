Jump Financial LLC Sells 26,323 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,323 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $61,571,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Wingstop by 18,061.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Wingstop by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 151,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $19,883,000.

Wingstop stock opened at $287.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.20. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $288.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WING. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

