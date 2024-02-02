Jump Financial LLC Sells 29,122 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 28.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NKE opened at $101.76 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.71. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

