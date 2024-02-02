Jump Financial LLC Sells 47,364 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,364 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Ashland worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,440,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,130,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,453,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASH opened at $94.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

