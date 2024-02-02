Jump Financial LLC Sells 5,869 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG opened at $37.73 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

