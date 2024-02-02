Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ALLETE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALE. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,376,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,869,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after buying an additional 165,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $60.44 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.88. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.72 million. Analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 62.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

