KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger Sells 45,471 Shares

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,650,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. KB Home has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in KB Home by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 129,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 34,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

