Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Market Perform

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.52 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

