Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 946.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,533 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kennametal worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.79. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

