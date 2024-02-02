Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after buying an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $394.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.20. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.57 and a 1 year high of $457.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

