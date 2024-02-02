Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $45.48 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

