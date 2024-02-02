Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

