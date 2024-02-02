Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $224.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

