Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. Acquires 360 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 360 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $23,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,052.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $73.58.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,935,000 after buying an additional 300,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after buying an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,813,000 after buying an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,958,000 after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Lakeland Financial

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.