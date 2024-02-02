Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $217,402.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,957.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

