Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Director Timothy Johnston Sells 27,345 Shares of Stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Johnston sold 27,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $12,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,185 shares in the company, valued at $260,445.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

