Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CAO Ryan T. Gosney Sells 6,000 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

