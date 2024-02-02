Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,844 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Energy worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 2,082.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 624,590 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 4,473.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 836,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 818,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $518,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,915,108 shares in the company, valued at $58,797,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,907 shares of company stock worth $1,612,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.