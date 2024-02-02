Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

