Lincoln National Corp Buys New Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,419,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TC Energy by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,993,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $668,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TC Energy by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,233,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,047 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TC Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,567,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,448,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,726 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -4,683.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.