Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,403 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,527. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $231.78 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 14.43 and a quick ratio of 13.19.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

