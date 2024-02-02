Lincoln National Corp Sells 86 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $394.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.05 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.69%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

