Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Insider Tony Ottaviano Purchases 1,221,217 Shares of Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Free Report) insider Tony Ottaviano purchased 1,221,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,257,853.51 ($833,015.57).

Tony Ottaviano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Tony Ottaviano sold 821,933 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.02), for a total transaction of A$1,269,064.55 ($840,440.10).

Liontown Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.97, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Liontown Resources Company Profile

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

