Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 90,676 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 203.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $304.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.12. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.40.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

