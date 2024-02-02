Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Earnings Results

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. Littelfuse updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Shares of LFUS opened at $243.13 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Littelfuse by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

