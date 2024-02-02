Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $23.15

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $23.87. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 40,554 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

