Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 71.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Powell Industries worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth $752,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,933,727.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,678. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of POWL opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $125.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading

