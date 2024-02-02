Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,856,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,466,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

