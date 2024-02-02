Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 26.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IMGN opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.16.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

