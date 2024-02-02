Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $699,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFM opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

