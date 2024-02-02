Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 17.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 15.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 25.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $223.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.87 and its 200-day moving average is $218.65. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

