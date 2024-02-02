Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $793,000 Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 10.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 14.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $459.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

