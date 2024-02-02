Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 142,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,438,812.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $131,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,438,812.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD opened at $24.14 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

