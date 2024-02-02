LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.91. LSB Industries shares last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 142,539 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXU. UBS Group cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

