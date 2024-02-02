Lwmg LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $141.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.57 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.