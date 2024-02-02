M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $135.11

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.11, but opened at $122.20. M/I Homes shares last traded at $126.90, with a volume of 117,982 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M/I Homes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile



M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Featured Stories

