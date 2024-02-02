Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of M opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

