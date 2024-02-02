Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.29. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 7,645 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $129.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

