Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on March 8th

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MAJE opened at GBX 230.56 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.31. The stock has a market cap of £122.20 million, a PE ratio of -418.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 31.99. Majedie Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($2.97).

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

