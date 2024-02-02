Majedie Investments Plc (MAJE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on March 8th

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Majedie Investments Stock Performance
LON MAJE opened at GBX 230.56 ($2.93) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 206.31. The stock has a market cap of £122.20 million, a PE ratio of -418.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 31.99. Majedie Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 234 ($2.97).
Majedie Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Majedie Investments
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Majedie Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Majedie Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.