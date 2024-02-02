ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $41,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $29,216,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAN. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.05%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

