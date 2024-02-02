Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 11th

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

Marathon Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 13.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

